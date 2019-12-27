Home Nation

Srinagar's ex-Deputy Mayor arrested in J&K Bank fraud case

Imran was on Monday removed from Deputy Mayor post following a no-confidence motion moved against him by corporators of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Published: 27th December 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image for representation

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested former Srinagar Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran in a multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Bank loan fraud case.

The agency took Imran into custody for questioning in connection with the illegal appropriation of the subsidy given to his company, Kehwa Square Pvt Ltd for setting up of a Controlled Atmosphere (CA) store, said the agency.

Imran was on Monday removed from Deputy Mayor post following a no-confidence motion moved against him by corporators of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

A case was registered by the ACB against Imran, the Director of Srinagar-based Kehwa Square, some officers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and other government officials for alleged illegal appropriation of the subsidy with an inflated project cost for establishment of CA storage at Lassipora in Pulwama.

Kehwa Group, subsequently, got their loan of Rs 138 crore with J&K Bank restructured for merely an amount of Rs 78 crores under a well knit conspiracy by Imran and partners of Kehwa Square Pvt along with J&K Bank officials, the agency said.

The ACB investigation so far has revealed that large amount of the loan which was meant for construction of CA store was diverted.

"The case is under investigation with ACB to unearth further details of bank fraud and Imran has been taken into custody for further questioning," said the agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J&K Bank Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Imran
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp