Home Nation

SC asks UP, Bengal to set up POCSO courts to cut case backlog

In a detailed order passed last week, the bench directed the Uttar Pradesh government to set up POCSO courts which has a pendency of over 44,000 cases.

Published: 30th December 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the pendency of rape cases involving children in Uttar Pradesh, the POCSO courts has set March 2020, as the deadline for setting up POCSO courts in every district where the pendency of cases is 300 or more.

The apex court has ordered the UP government to set up one exclusive court for judicial districts which have up to 300 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases pending, two courts in districts with 301 to 600 pending cases, three courts in districts with 601 to 1,000 such cases and four courts in districts with more than 1,000 cases.

In a detailed order passed last week, the bench directed the Uttar Pradesh government to set up POCSO courts which has a pendency of over 44,000 cases. A similar direction was issued to West Bengal. “More than four months have elapsed since orders having been passed by this court. Virtually no effort has been made to set up POCSO courts. The situation is alarming in these two states and if special orders are not passed with regard to these two states, we may reach a situation where the judicial system in relation to POCSO case comes to a grinding halt and if that happens, then the Rule of Law will break down and people will resort to revenge and violence outside the courtrooms,” the bench said.

While observing the Bengal and UP governments are facing an extremely deplorable state of affairs with regard to trials of child rape cases, the court said, “If the Rule of Law breaks down, only anarchy will prevail. We cannot have ‘Kangaroo Courts’ conducting trials of these cases.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Uttar Pradesh POCSO courts
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp