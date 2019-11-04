Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case: Father of accused says statement to police was forced

The Special Investigation Team, which is probing the honey-trap case and related matters, however, objected to Yadav’s plea to record a fresh statement.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The father of a woman arrested in the high-profile honey-trap case of Madhya Pradesh, has taken a U-turn, saying he was forced by the police to sign papers without getting knowing their content.

A few days after his daughter Monika Yadav’s arrest in the case, Hiralal Yadav had alleged that his daughter was one of several women who were forced into the racket by other accused women in the case under the guise of providing a job.

“It was the police who wrote the statement and made me sign, promising to save my daughter’s life from being ruined. I neither know anyone nor do I want action against anyone,” Yadav told journalists outside the court.

Yadav suddenly arrived at the Bhopal District Court premises on Saturday and accompanied by advocates went to the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court where he had applied for recording statements under Section 164 of CrPc.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the honey-trap case and related matters, however, objected to Yadav’s plea to record a fresh statement.

According to the in-charge of Indore’s Palasiya police station Shashikant Chaurasia, who is part of the SIT, “We submitted before the court that since he is economically weak, hence relatives of other accused were using monetary offers and local influence to force him to retract from his previous statement. This is aimed to affect the investigation in the case.”

After hearing both sides, the JMFC court on Saturday rejected Yadav’s plea to record his statement afresh in the human trafficking case. Yadav, is now likely to move the Bhopal District and Sessions Court with the same plea.

