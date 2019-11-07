Home Nation

India's map accurately depicts our sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

The Nepal government on Wednesday made it clear that the Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday tweeted the new political map of India showing 28 states and nine Union territories.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday tweeted the new political map of India showing 28 states and nine Union territories. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly shown as part of the Indian territory.

The Nepal government on Wednesday made it clear that the Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary.

India on Saturday released fresh maps of the newly-created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

ALSO READ: Nepal objects to new India map, says Kalapani in their territory

"Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

"The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism.

"We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations," he said.

At the same time, both the countries should guard against vested interests trying to create differences between our two countries, the MEA said.

In the maps issued by the Indian government, the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Nepal government has said the media reports drew its attention to the Kalapani area being included in the new Indian map.

The Nepal government is clear that the Kalapani area lies within the Nepalese territory, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India map Kalapani Nepal new India map Kalapani area
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp