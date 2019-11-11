Home Nation

Curbs in place spoil Eid cheer in Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions imposed in and around Hazratbal shrine stops devotees from reaching mosque

Published: 11th November 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Security stands by at Hazratbal shrine during celebration, of Eid-e-Milad (L), Devotees pray as they get a glimpse of the holy relic | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: In a first, the Jammu and Kashmir government, imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar, especially in and around Hazratbal area, on the occasion of Eid-i-Milad, on Sunday, and barred people from attending prayers at the revered Hazratbal shrine.

Security was beefed up in and around areas linking Srinagar and Hazratbal shrine as a precaution, with road blockades being set up in Nageen area to prevent people from reaching the shrine. Traffic was also diverted from Nageen via Kashmir University campus.

Only locals of the areas around the shrine were allowed to visit and offer their prayers. Few hundred locals performed night long prayers in the shrine and caught a glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet after the prayers.

“Only 400-500 people were present in the shrine in the Fajar (morning) prayers. This was in total contrast to the attendance of thousands of people in the prayers in the shrine on Eid-i-Milad in previous years,” said a photo-journalist who visited the shrine in the morning to take pictures.

A local, Zahoor Ahmad, said it was the first time that people were barred from visiting the Hazratbal shrine.“This amounts to interference in our religious affairs,”Ahmad said.

A police official said restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order as there were apprehensions that some people may attempt to disturb the peace by defying Section 144 restrictions.

Earlier, on November 1, the authorities had barred people from offering annual “Khoja Digar” (afternoon prayers) at a Sufi saint shrine at Naqashband sahib area of Nowhatta, in downtown Srinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Eid-i-Milad
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp