Home Nation

Srinagar diary

The cold wave conditions in Srinagar have intensified after the Valley received season’s first major snowfall on Thursday.

Published: 11th November 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Cold wave intensifies, woollens out
The cold wave conditions in Srinagar have intensified after the Valley received season’s first major snowfall on Thursday. Due to the cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature in night has also dropped considerably. In view of the prevailing conditions, people have switched to heavy woollens to keep themselves warm. The demand for woollens has gone up by leaps and bounds. Even the traditional Kangris (the fire pot) are being used by the people to keep themselves warm as electricity continues to play hide and seek.

Jammu to be winter capital for six months
Jammu would be the capital of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the six winter months, as the seat of governance has started shifting from Srinagar. The administration would function from Jammu till late May. With the arrival of Spring, around the first week of May, the administrative affairs would be run from Srinagar again. The practice of Durbar Move was started by  Dogra ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather conditions of Kashmir in winter and Jammu in summer. However, the move has turned out to be burden on the exchequer. Officials said about ` 150 crores are being spent annually on the bi-annual shifting of record, machinery and furniture from one city to another.

No school teachers for census work
School teachers in Jammu and Kashmir would not be used for census work in the Union Territory. This was disclosed by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam while chairing a meeting of the State Level Census Coordination Committee to review the preparatory work for conducting the next Population Census 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir. He directed that school teachers be kept out of the purview of the Census-2021. The news has come as a major relief for teachers, who have been pressing the government not to use their services during elections or any other government exercise.

Panel sought to rein in stray dog menace
Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the divisional commissioner of Kashmir to form a committee to rein in the stray dog menace and practice of dumping their carcasses across the Valley. The divisional commissioner has been asked to ensure collection of reports from all the heads of the municipalities of districts in Kashmir and place the same before the committee to enable it to put forth its views and suggestions in the matter. The directions were passed after a hearing on the submissions of amicus curie, AH Naik, who alleged that authorities in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) were dumping the stray dogs in peripheries of different areas of Kashmir.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp