Weathermen predict fresh snow, efforts on to restore Jammu-Srinagar highway

SRINAGAR: Efforts continued on Monday to clear the debris of a landslide that blocked the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said, even as the weather office predicted a fresh spell of snow and rains later this week.

A massive landslide struck the highway at Digdole on Sunday afternoon, covering around 150 metres of the arterial road, leaving thousands stranded.

“Despite hectic efforts by the road clearing agencies, the highway is unlikely to open for traffic today (Monday),” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, National Highway Ramban, Suresh Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted another spell of light to moderate snowfall at most places in J&K, and Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh between November 14 and 16. “Weather to remain partly to generally cloudy in both the Union Territories till November 13. Another spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely at most places from November 14 night to November 16,” Director State Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said.

Cold wave

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of J&K with Srinagar’s maximum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius

