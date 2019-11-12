Home Nation

Weathermen predict fresh snow, efforts on to restore Jammu-Srinagar highway

A massive landslide struck the highway at Digdole on Sunday afternoon, covering around 150 metres of the arterial road, leaving thousands stranded.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Trucks remain stranded as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed due to landslides, in Ramban district of J&K on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Efforts continued on Monday to clear the debris of a landslide that blocked the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said, even as the weather office predicted a fresh spell of snow and rains later this week.

A massive landslide struck the highway at Digdole on Sunday afternoon, covering around 150 metres of the arterial road, leaving thousands stranded.

“Despite hectic efforts by the road clearing agencies, the highway is unlikely to open for traffic today (Monday),” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, National Highway Ramban, Suresh Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted another spell of light to moderate snowfall at most places in J&K, and Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh between November 14 and 16. “Weather to remain partly to generally cloudy in both the Union Territories till November 13. Another spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely at most places from November 14 night to November 16,” Director State Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said.

Cold wave
Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of J&K with Srinagar’s maximum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu srinagar highway
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp