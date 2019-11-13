Home Nation

Cleric among four held for hiding explosives in Kushinagar mosque in Uttar Pradesh

During the interrogation, Maulana Azeemuddin alias Azeem allegedly admitted that he and some other youths had kept the explosives weighing around 10-12 kg in the mosque.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representation purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Some startling facts have emerged in connection with a blast at a mosque in Kushinagar district in Gorakhpur division leading to the arrest of four people including a Muslim cleric on Wednesday.

The blast in the mosque situated in Bairagi Patti village of the district had taken place on Monday afternoon. It was strong enough to rip apart doors and windows in the mosque. However, the cleric of the mosque had initially claimed it was an explosion in the battery of an inverter.

Taking no chances, the Gorakhpur unit UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), local police, intelligence agencies and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) teams conducted a probe into the blast and found a big haul of explosives stored inside the mosque. Subsequently, four persons -- Maulana Azeemuddin alias Azeem, a native of West Bengal, Izhar Ansari, Aashik Ansari and Javed Ansari -- were arrested by the local police and sent to jail on Wednesday.

During the interrogation, Maulana Azeemuddin alias Azeem allegedly admitted that he and some other youths had kept the explosives weighing around 10-12 kg in the mosque. It was brought to be hoarded in the mosque from outside Kushinagar in April this year, the cleric allegedly admitted.

The other three persons arrested also revealed that a man identified as Haji Kutubuddin, who is associated with the mosque, had asked them to store the explosives as it was meant for a bigger purpose.

However, the police department is tight-lipped over the entire issue. In the incident, the complicity of Haji Kutubuddin’s grandson – Ashfaq Alam – has also surfaced. Ashfaq and his wife are employed in the health department of the Army and are posted in Hyderabad.

At the time of blast on Monday, Ashfaq Alam was also present in the village. As per the sources, immediately after the blast, Ashfaq got the spot cleaned to remove the evidence from the site of the incident. A police team has been despatched to nab Ashfaq who, the probe agencies feel, might have played a role in bringing the explosives to the mosque.

The mosque is a decade old and Haji Kutubuddin, who retired as a clerk in the Public Works Department, had called Maulana Azeemuddin from West Bengal some five years ago. The Maulana was reportedly paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 6000 by the mosque management.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kushinagar Gorakhpur Cleric
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp