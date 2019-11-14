ESIC-PMJAY partnership announced 

Home Nation

Gangwar was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the ESIC Dental College and Hospital, Rohini at the Siri Fort auditorium.

Published: 14th November 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar announced the partnership of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) with the PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat to provide medical care for beneficiaries in 102 districts where the scheme is being implemented.

He also announced the relaxation of norms for setting up of ESIC hospitals.

“Now, 30-bedded hospitals can be opened where there are 20,000 IPs and the Chinta se Mukti mobile app has been made operational for stakeholders,” said Gangwar.

Gangwar wished all the graduating students a bright future and congratulated them for their achievement.

“All graduates should perform their duties in the welfare of the society keeping the professional commitment in mind and serve their best to the country,” he said.

ESIC Dental College, Rohini is only the 3rd Government Dental College in Delhi-NCR region. The Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course offered at this institute is in strict adherence to guidelines set by the Dental Council of India and is affiliated to the Guru Gobind Singh Indra Prastha (GGSIP) University.

The ESIC is a social security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc. The ESIC benefits employees in 12.11 lakh factories and establishments across the country, benefiting about 3.49 crores family units.

