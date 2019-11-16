Home Nation

Assam NRC: Office functions without newly-appointed state coordinator, work hangs midway

Instead of expediting work, the newly-appointed Assam NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma is on a month-long leave.

Published: 16th November 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

NRC, National register of citizens

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The process to prepare the “speaking orders” by the office of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is likely to get delayed as it is functioning without the boss.

The speaking orders will be issued to over 19 lakh people left out of the NRC citing the reasons behind their exclusions. The process will be followed by the filing of appeals in various foreigners’ tribunals by those excluded challenging their exclusions. They will get 120 days time to file the appeals.

Recently, the state government appointed Hitesh Dev Sarma, who is an officer of Assam Civil Services, as the NRC state coordinator. He replaced IAS officer Prateek Hajela who was transferred to his home state Madhya Pradesh by the government in deference to an order passed by the Supreme Court.

While people were expecting Sarma to assume charge to expedite the work, he went on a month-long leave. The development comes even as some opposition parties are going for his jugular after they accused him of being “communal” and “biased”.

They are demanding government revoke his appointment. Sarma allegedly made some controversial comments on Facebook on the issue of the NRC.

The first to criticise him for the comments was Congress MP, Abdul Khaleque. In a letter to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Barpeta MP accused him (Sarma) of being “biased, partial, and not trustworthy”.

“Given his various posts on Facebook, we thought he is biased. The government should immediately revoke his appointment if it stands for an error-free NRC,” Khaleque said.

The CPI-M too opposed the appointment.

“The CPI-M opposes the appointment of a controversial and biased officer as the NRC state coordinator and urges the government to revoke the appointment,” the party said.

It alleged that the comments, which Sarma made on the social networking site, were “communal”, “biased” and “distasteful”. Such comments are not only unbecoming of a government officer but also an unpardonable offence, the CPI-M said.

It expressed surprise that the government was not taking any action against him despite such comments. If he serves in the post, it will create new complexities in the NRC process, the party said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC Assam NRC
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp