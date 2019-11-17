Home Nation

Will not file review petition in Ayodhya case: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board was one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Published: 17th November 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Stone slabs prepared for the proposed temple in Ayodhya

Stone slabs prepared for the proposed temple in Ayodhya (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said that it will not file a review petition in the Ayodhya verdict.

The board was one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Its chairman Zufar Farooqui said, "All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) may have decided to seek review of the court's judgement in the Ayodhya issue, but the stand of the Sunni Waqf Board of not doing so, remains intact."

ALSO READ: AIMPLB to seek review of SC verdict in Ayodhya case, refuses alternative five-acre plot

"Before the judgement, the AIMPLB was repeatedly saying that it will abide by any judgement of the Supreme Court, then why is an appeal being made now," he asked.

On the question of taking another plot of land in lieu of the disputed area, Farooqui said, "A decision in this regard will be taken at waqf board's meeting on November 26."

After the Supreme Court's judgement in the case, Farooqui had said on November 9 that the board had no plans to challenge the verdict.

On Sunday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced that a review petition will be filed against the verdict, stressing that mosque land cannot be given up as per the Sharia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Verdict AIMPLB Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case Sunni Central Waqf Board
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp