Will not file review petition in Ayodhya case: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said that it will not file a review petition in the Ayodhya verdict.

The board was one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Its chairman Zufar Farooqui said, "All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) may have decided to seek review of the court's judgement in the Ayodhya issue, but the stand of the Sunni Waqf Board of not doing so, remains intact."



"Before the judgement, the AIMPLB was repeatedly saying that it will abide by any judgement of the Supreme Court, then why is an appeal being made now," he asked.

On the question of taking another plot of land in lieu of the disputed area, Farooqui said, "A decision in this regard will be taken at waqf board's meeting on November 26."

After the Supreme Court's judgement in the case, Farooqui had said on November 9 that the board had no plans to challenge the verdict.

On Sunday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced that a review petition will be filed against the verdict, stressing that mosque land cannot be given up as per the Sharia.