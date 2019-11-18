Home Nation

Green nod to Madhya Pradesh thermal power plant owned by Adani subsidiary

Published: 18th November 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting that no progress has been made since environment clearance was granted in 2012, an environment ministry panel decided to give three-year environment clearance extension to a thermal power plant owned by a subsidiary of Adani in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the rules say that extension can be given only when substantial progress has been made.

In March also, another thermal power project in Gujarat’s Hahej of Adani owned subsidiary was similarly given extension till 2021. 

The expert appraisal committee on thermal power project of the environment ministry in its meeting decided to extend environmental clearance for 1320 MW Thermal power project by Anuppur Pvt. Ltd in Annuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The green clearance was accorded to company in 2012 for five years and extended till Nov 2019 following the ministry deciding validity of environment clearance for 7 years.

The Committee noted that only land acquisition has been completed.

“There has not been significant progress in the last seven years. However, project proponent gave PERT chart stating that power plant will be commissioned within 33 months from the zero date. Further, start of zero date is not known at present. It will be decided only after obtaining Power Purchase Agreement (PPA),” said the minutes of the meet.

