Here's what legal fraternity expects from new CJI SA Bobde

Published: 18th November 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Justice SA Bobde

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Disposal of pending cases, reinstatement of credibility and common man's faith in the judiciary are some of the expectations legal fraternity has from the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.

Former additional solicitor general (ASG), Vikas Singh, said new Chief Justice's priority should be to dispose of the pending cases and restore the credibility of judiciary among the people.

"Disposal of long-pending cases would, however, be a tough task for the new Chief Justice," Singh said.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior lawyer Geeta Luthra said that Chief Justice Bobde will have to take the "faith and beliefs of a common man into consideration".

"Judiciary is doing well, but the newly appointed Chief Justice Bobde should now see how it can be done best. He should also consider disposing of pending cases," Luthra added.

Former solicitor general (SG) Mohan Parasaran said that his expectations from the new Chief Justice would be to regulate the Public Interest Litigations. "All PILs should be regulated," Parasaran said.

New CJI, Bobde, has succeeded Justice Ranjan Gogoi who retired on November 17 after remaining in office for over 13 months.

Bobde was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013. He will retire as CJI on April 23, 2021.

