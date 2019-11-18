Home Nation

NMDC’s joint venture renews hope for diamond mining in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh besides being rich in core and bulk minerals also accounts for 28 percent potentiality of the diamond in the country, according to the India Mineral India Book.

Published: 18th November 2019

Bhupesh Bhagal

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel with NMDC CMD N Baijendra Kumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: While new diamond mines happens only rarely, a renewed hope has emerged in Chhattisgarh for diamond mining after a significant joint venture was agreed to for diamond mining prospects between the mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) and the state’s Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (CMDC) at Saraipali tehsil of Mahsamund district in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh besides being rich in core and bulk minerals also accounts for 28 percent potentiality of the diamond in the country, according to the India Mineral India Book. Diamond has been classified as leading in terms of high-value category of deposits and prospective potential to search for in Chhattisgarh state.

Not long ago the Indian traders and exporters associated with diamond markets had sent their request to renowned global miners to explore and mine the diamonds in prospective states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The NMDC had earlier submitted a proposal for Baloda-Belmundi diamond block over an area of 156.80 sq km in Saraipali for prospecting and exploration of diamond reserves, said a senior officer in CMDC and further asserted that for the region the accord is a big deal.

“We feel delighted to have the joint venture with CMDC. There remains significant interest after some proven locations of diamondiferous Kimberlite pipes found in Chhattisgarh. NMDC is the only organised producer of diamond in India from its Majhgawan mines at Panna, Madhya Pradesh and continues to carry on the legend and past glory through its untiring efforts”, the NMDC Chairman-cum-Managing Director N Baijenra Kumar told TNIE.

Interestingly the joint agreement happened on the occasion of the 62nd Formation Day of the NMDC, which carry out the task to explore the known mineral occurrences since early sixties to be commercially exploited.

Despite location of Kimberlite pipes, which are the most important source of mined diamonds, the latter’s mining didn’t take off so far. Admitting it, the CMDC officials justified the delay, “It’s a fact that significant source of mined diamond rock deposits have been identified in Chhattisgarh. But owing to violation of the given agreements and conditions earlier by some global companies the approved prospecting license allotted in around 4500 sq km in known

