Home Nation

'Where are Kashmiri leaders': Opposition creates ruckus in Lok Sabha over 'instability' in Valley

Congress was joined by leaders of National Conference, Nationalist Congress Party, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Dravida Munetra Kazhgam.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

PDP MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress and some other opposition parties on Monday protested in the Lok Sabha seeking release of detained Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and others, as well as on the "instability" in Kashmir.

The protest began soon after the House assembled for the day one of the winter session which will culminate on December 13.

Congress members raised slogans demanding a response from the Prime Minister. The members later came near the Speaker's podium raising slogans like "stop dividing the country".

Congress was joined by leaders of National Conference, Nationalist Congress Party, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Dravida Munetra Kazhgam.

The protesting MPs started sloganeering as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invited Telugu Desam Party MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.

The opposition MPs raised slogans demanding release of Abdullah, apart from the various detained leaders in the newly-formed Union Territory.

They continued chanting of slogans protesting over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, even as Birla conducted the House and Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal responded to Srinivas.

Trinamool Congress had given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over detention of Abdullah.

Amid pandemonium, Birla continued proceedings.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to opposition MPs to let the Question Hour function smoothly, assuring them that the government is ready to discuss all issues in Zero Hour.

"Question Hour is the right of every member. I appeal to you (opposition) to let the Question Hour function. Government is ready to reply over any issue in Zero Hour," Joshi said.

As the protest continued, Birla assured the opposition that he was ready to give them a chance to speak as per rule but asked the MPs not to disrupt the proceedings of the house suggesting them to take their seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party's former ally Shiv Sena was also among the protesting MPs, but they were protesting over farmers' issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah Article 370 Kashmir unrest Kashmir leaders
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp