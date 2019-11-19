Islamabad at it again, puts up 'Kashmir is Pakistan' posters at Kartarpur

Home Nation

It is estimated that a total of 2,666 pilgrims have visited the Kartarpur gurdwara through the corridor in the nine days since it was launched on November 9.

Sikh pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019.

Sikh pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Fears that Pakistan would use the recently-opened Kartarpur Corridor to fan militancy in India have been confirmed as posters claiming ‘Kashmir is Pakistan’ have sprung up at the Darbar Sahib Gurudwara site in Kartarpur.

Intelligence agencies had flagged concerns that the corridor could turn into a conduit, handled by Pakistani operators, to fan militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. 

The posters in Pakistan border districts and also at Wagah, said “Pride of Nation…Pakistan Armed Forces”, “Kashmir is Pakistan”, even as Indian pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine where Guru Nanak spent his last years.

At the centre of the two posters is the picture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken prisoner after his MiG-21 was downed in a dog fight, the day after India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan in  February.

Agencies said the Pakistan side has bent backwards to accommodate Indian pilgrims who have been given a ‘Red Carpet’ welcome to leave a lasting imprint on their minds.

