Home Nation

Chakmas in Northeast oppose Citizenship Bill but for a different reason

The All India Chakma Social Forum said the bill has become an instrument to vilify the community as “foreigners”.

Published: 22nd November 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Citizenship Bill

There are 47,073 Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh as per the 2011 census. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Chakmas in the Northeast stand opposed to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 but for a different reason.

Their apex body, All India Chakma Social Forum (AICSF), said it was opposed the bill as it had become an instrument to vilify the community as “foreigners” and beneficiaries of the bill despite the Chakmas being citizens of India and notified as Scheduled Tribes by the President of India in 1950 in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

“There were 2.2 lakh Chakmas in India as per 2011 census. Out of these 96,972 Chakmas were in Mizoram, 79,813 in Tripura and 2,032 in Assam and in all these states, Chakmas are citizens of India,” AICSF general secretary Paritosh Chakma said.

He said the Chakmas have been living in the western belt of Mizoram from time immemorial and a portion of then Chittagong Hill Tracts (now in Bangladesh) covering the current western belt of Mizoram inhabited by the Chakmas was included into the Lushai Hills (erstwhile Mizoram) in 1898 for administrative purposes.

“The Chakmas were accorded the Chakma Autonomous District Council (in Mizoram) under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India in 1972. There is not a single Chakma foreigner residing in Mizoram as per the statement of then (Mizoram) Home Minister R Lalzirliana in the Assembly on November 15, 2017,” Chakma said.

Stating that there are 47,073 Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh as per the 2011 census, he claimed most of them are citizens by birth as per the existing Citizenship Act 1955.

“There are about 4,500 surviving Chakma and Hajong migrants who migrated during 1964-69 and their citizenship applications are not being processed despite two Supreme Court judgments and monitoring by the Supreme Court. The Citizenship Bill is not applicable to the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal even though there are acts of racial discrimination and non-compliance with the Supreme Court orders,” he alleged.

“There is a vested interest to vilify the Chakmas in the Northeast. Since the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, whenever Chakmas sought refuge in India, they were always housed in camps in Tripura and repatriated to Bangladesh with the last repatriation taking place in 1998 following the signing of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord of 1997. The Chakmas are the only group of refugees in India who have always been kept in camps and repatriated to Bangladesh while all other refugees, whether Tibetans, Sri Lankan Tamils and Chins and Rohingyas from Myanmar, have never been repatriated to their country of origin,” Chakma lamented.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chakmas in Northeast Citizenship Bill All India Chakma Social Forum
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp