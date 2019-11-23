Home Nation

Memes on Twitter compare Maharashtra politics to 'Game of Thrones'

A Twitter user shared a collage of photos of different politicians, comparing them to characters of GoT and wrote: "Just a #GameofThrones version of #MaharashtraPolitics."

Published: 23rd November 2019

Maharashtra political tussle or the new season of Game of Thrones? You decide.

Maharashtra political tussle or the new season of Game of Thrones? You decide. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The hashtag #GameofThrones started trending on Twitter on Saturday as netizens started comparing BJP's midnight 'coup' in Maharashtra to the American fantasy drama TV series on the power play created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.

In a surprising development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis earlier this morning took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena on government formation seemed to have reached the final stage on Friday.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, users started flooding Twitter with memes comparing Maharashtra scenario with the HBO series 'Game Of Thrones'. 

Sharing a photo of Amit Shah, a user tweeted, "HBO should have fired D&D and hired @AmitShah to write the script for #GameofThrones."

Another user shared a collage of photos of different politicians, comparing them to characters of GoT and wrote: "Just a #GameofThrones version of #MaharashtraPolitics."

The photos include that of the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, his son and present Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his nephew and current Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chairperson Raj Thackeray, BJP President Amit Shah and others.

Another user posted: "The last few hours of #MaharashtraPolitics has more twists than the entire final season of #GameofThrones".

Still another user shared a photo of present CM Devendra Fadnavis and commented: "Gonna tell my kids Maharashtra Elections was #GameofThrones and this man was Bran Stark".

Sharing a photo of Amit Shah, a user wrote: "Gonna tell my kids that he is the Director of Game of Thrones".

(With ANI inputs)

