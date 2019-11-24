Home Nation

Fadnavis attends meeting of Maharashtra BJP MLAs to 'sail through' floor test

Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Union minister Raosaheb Danve are among those present at the meeting, held at the Mumbai BJP office Vasant Smriti in Dadar, party sources said.

Published: 24th November 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena combine pushes for a floor test, BJP legislative party met here on Sunday to discuss and decide a strategy to comfortably pass the majority test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the meeting saw the presence of 99 out of 105 party MLAs.

After the meeting, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said leaders chalked out a strategy to pass the floor test in the 288-member Assembly.

"In this meeting, we discussed and decided the strategy to comfortably pass our floor test. We also passed a resolution congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister," said Ashish Shelar.

The BJP leader also said that a resolution on the Shiv Sena's "betrayal" post declaration of the elections was passed.

Talking about the absence of six of BJP MLAs, Shelar said the legislators had conveyed reasons behind their absence in advance.

"One MLA didn't come as his brother has expired. Sudhir Mungantiwar was not present due to the wedding of his daughter and other four other MLAs are busy in managing the situation as per party orders for the operation which you people are mentioning," he said.

Shelar said meetings will be held at different places with Independents who are supporting the BJP.

In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit PAwartook oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday.

It also issued notices to Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the Centre. Appropriate orders will be passed thereafter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP MLAs meet Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Drama
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp