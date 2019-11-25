Home Nation

Maharashtra's next big challenge - The Speaker's election

The BJP claims at the strength of more than 170 MLAs, including its own 105, plus those who are purportedly supporting Ajit Pawar, Independents, and smaller parties.

Published: 25th November 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing political public and private wars, the next big challenge before the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will be during the crucial Maharashtra Assembly session later this week, political and legal experts said.

On Saturday, the NCP sacked its legislature party leader - now Deputy Chief Minister - Ajit Pawar, and replaced him with its state President Jayant Patil, at the height of the crisis currently rocking the country's second most politically significant state.

ALSO READ: From Sunday SC hearing to nephew-uncle twitter war: Twists and turns in Maharashtra drama​

"The NCP has duly informed the Governor's office, where it is taken on record since there is no legislature right now. Effectively, Ajit Pawar is no longer the leader of NCP Legislature Party, and hence, any of his actions now would be of no consequence," said a constitutional law expert requesting anonymity.

The Pro-Tem Speaker - usually the senior-most elected legislator - to be appointed and sworn-in by Governor B.S. Koshyari, will conduct the oath-taking ceremony of all the 287 MLAs - excluding himself - since he has already been sworn-in.

"This will pave the way for the first major political and constitutional trial on the floor of the Assembly - the election of Speaker for the ruling party. In this case, the BJP and Ajit Pawar's claimed support of NCP MLAs must get their Speaker elected. Otherwise, the government will automatically collapse," the expert said.

ALSO READ: Here's what 13 Independent and 16 smaller party MLAs are upto in Maharashtra​

This will render the subsequent vote of confidence for the new government - headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - into a mere formality as it would have already lost any constitutional and statutory right to continue in office.

As per the present claims of strength, the BJP claims at the strength of more than 170 MLAs, including its own 105, plus those who are purportedly supporting Ajit Pawar, Independents, and smaller parties.

On the other side, the Sena-NCP-Congress also claims over 165 MLAs, as indicated by Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. The Maharashtra Assembly has a total strength of 288 MLAs, including the Speaker.

Adding both claims leads to a situation where the total number of supporting legislators exceeds the number of elected members of the assembly, so one of the claims is misleading or false, the expert pointed out.

"However, irrespective of the contentions of their respective actual or claimed strength outside the legislature, both sides will be completely exposed during the election of the Speaker, before the entire country and the people of Maharashtra who have elected them," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Bharatiya Janata Party Shiv Sena Ajit Pawar
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp