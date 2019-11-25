Home Nation

Voter seeks Bombay HC direction to BJP, Sena to form Maharashtra govt

Priya Chauhan, a resident of Thane, in her petition sought an FIR to be lodged against the BJP and Shiv Sena for failing to form the government, saying it amounts to a breach of the trust of voters.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman voter from Maharashtra on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the BJP and Shiv Sena to stand by their pre-poll alliance and form government in the state as they got the "public mandate".

Priya Chauhan (46), a resident of neighbouring Thane district, in her petition also sought a direction to the Centre and the state to refrain from appointing anyone as chief minister from the post-election alliances of the Sena- Congress-NCP, and BJP-Ajit Pawar.

The plea, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, claims the petitioner is aggrieved by the BJP and Shiv Sena's "betrayal".

The plea has also sought an FIR to be lodged against the BJP and Shiv Sena for failing to form the government, saying it amounts to a breach of the trust of voters and cheating.

ALSO READ: SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for Tuesday after hearing all sides

"Both the BJP and Shiv Sena have betrayed the trust of voters. They have not complied with their promises and post elections changed their alliances," the plea said.

The petition, which will come up for hearing in due course, claimed the BJP, facing the prospect of a non-BJP alliance staking claim to power in Maharashtra, resorted to political machinations.

The petition also raised questions over the manner in which the governor sought revocation of the President's rule in Maharashtra and allowed swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister.

"The governor has acted in a partisan manner and made a mockery of the high office of the governor," it said.

"The governor's actions on the intervening night of November 22 and November 23, culminating into the swearing-in (of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister) are a textbook example of the governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the plea alleged.

ALSO READ | Can get 162 MLAs before Governor at any given time, claims NCP's Jayant Patil

The governor has allowed himself to be a "pawn in BJP's illegal usurpation of power", it added.

In another significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday heard the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister and said it will give its order on Maharashtra government formation on Tuesday.

Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan here, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in the state.

The BJP was propped up by Ajit Pawar who revolted against the NCP headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra voter Thane voter Bombay High Court Pre-poll alliance BJP-Shiv Sena
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp