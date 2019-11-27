Home Nation

Chidambaram appeals to Supreme Court for bail with 'Ranga-Billa' argument

Chidambaram's legal team said unlike in offences such as murder where one knows the offence has been committed, “in this case we don’t even know if an offence has been committed or not."

Published: 27th November 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that if courts start applying the test of gravity of offence, the accused will stay in jail forever.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX media case pointed out to the bench that the high court rejecting his bail request is bad in law.

Chidambaram, who had already spent 98 days in custody, through his lawyer said, “There is no document connecting me to the case. All the other accused are out on bail or have not been arrested. Yet, I am the kingpin. According to them, corruption money of Rs 10 lakh was allegedly paid to Karti Chidambaram and since I am Karti Chidambaram’s father, I am the kingpin.”

Pointing towards a high court observation on holding Chidambaram in jail lest it sends a wrong message, Sibal said on behalf of his client, “It is as if I am some Ranga-Billa. If I am not released on bail, it will send a wrong message to this country.”

Ranga and Billa were two criminals who came to Delhi after their release from Arthur Road jail. They kidnapped two teenagers in the national capital and then brutally killed them in August 1978. Both were later caught and hanged in 1982.

“If their (court’s) argument of gravity of offence is accepted, then I will never get bail,” Sibal told the bench led by Justice R Banumathi.

When it comes to the allegation against Chidambaram, his legal team said unlike in offences such as murder where one knows that the offence has been committed, “in this case we don’t even know if there is an offence which has been committed or not. The offence is yet to be established.”

The arguments remained inconclusive and will continue on Thursday when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of ED will put forth his arguments.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. The CBI had alleged irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

He has been granted bail in the CBI case by the apex court but is in jail over a related money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram INX Media case Kapil Sibal
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp