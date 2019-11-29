Home Nation

Haryana: One dead, 12 injured as families of bride and groom spar over music at wedding venue

The police rushed the injured to Kaptanganj CHC Hospital from where Phirtu Nishad, who was seriously injured, was referred to Lucknow.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a clash between families of the bride and groom over the choice of songs being played at the wedding function in Ashokpur village under Duboulia police station area of Basti district, police said on Friday.

There was a clash between members of the 'baraat' or wedding procession and the bride's relatives during the 'dwar puja' ceremony overplaying a particular song on the DJ on Thursday night, police said.

Verbal arguments turned ugly when bricks and sticks were used during the ensuing scuffle between the two sides leaving 12 people injured including the groom Beer Bahadur Nishad, groom's father Ram Subhag and maternal uncle Phirtu Nishad.

The police rushed the injured to Kaptanganj CHC Hospital from where Phirtu Nishad, who was seriously injured, was referred to Lucknow. He succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said.

Two people have been arrested after registering a case, police said, adding that the 'baraat' returned without the wedding taking place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Wedding
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp