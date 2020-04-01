STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
400 stranded Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims sheltered in Jammu city

Sushma Chauhan, district magistrate Jammu, however, said many people who could not go back home because of the cancellation of trains are safely sheltered.

Published: 01st April 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of pilgrams visit the Vaishno Devi Temple every year.

Representational image: Thousands of pilgrams visit the Vaishno Devi Temple every year. (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Around 400 pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine who could not return to their homes are safely sheltered in Jammu city.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the shrine board, told IANS, "We have no 'yatri' stranded anywhere either at the shrine or in Katra town".

"Our responsibility is the shrine, its track and the base camp in Katra town. We have closed the 'Yatra' on the afternoon of March 18 and as per our records, no 'yatri' is stranded in our area of responsibility".

Sushma Chauhan, district magistrate Jammu, however, said many people who could not go back home because of the cancellation of trains are safely sheltered and provided for in Jammu city by the district administration.

"Yes, we have many people who were stranded because of the cancellation of train services. We have sheltered them at safe places in fully sanitized environment. We are providing them food and other requirements. There are around 400 Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims among these stranded people. They are safe and healthy," Chauhan said.

