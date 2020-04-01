STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

From South Korea to India, religious sects become coronavirus hotspots

In France, a five-day megachurch conference is reportedly being blamed for sparking the country's largest cluster of coronavirus cases.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

People from Markaz building wear a protective mask as they walk to board a bus that will be taken to the hospital amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Nizamuddin Area in New Delhi

People from Markaz building wear a protective mask as they walk to board a bus that will be taken to the hospital amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Nizamuddin Area in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: South Korea did a very good job of mapping the people affected by the virus using technology and by February 17, the country's tally of COVID-19 patients was just 30 with zero deaths.

South Korea thought the situation was well under control.

The 31st case in South Korea, discovered on February 18 in Daegu city, was a member of a quasi-Christian cult called Shincheonji, one of the religious movements in the country.

Within eight days of patient no 31 contracting the virus, the count of infected people went up to 977 -- with the patient became the tipping point in spreading the virus widely across South Korea.

In France, a five-day megachurch conference is reportedly being blamed for sparking the country's largest cluster of coronavirus cases.

According to local government officials, the annual prayer meeting at the Christian Open Door Church in the border city of Mulhouse in mid-February has been linked to as many as 2,500 coronavirus cases worldwide.

In India, the Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat has found itself in the eye of a storm for holding a religious programme during prohibitory orders issued amid the coronavirus scare in the country.

Sources say a total of 2100 people have been evacuated from the Markaz till early morning on Wednesday and symptomatic patients have been shifted to hospitals.

As per Delhi government source, till Tuesday, a total of 24 people have tested positive from the Nizamuddin Markaz so far. From the Markaz, while 441 were taken to hospitals, 1,447 have been put in quarantine.

According to Santhosh Babu, founder of OrgLens, a start-up that maps and analyses social networks to increase organisational effectiveness, we need to look into the construct of social networks and roles different people play in social networks to understand this crazy spread.

While it is difficult to map these networks in our community and take preventive action, a general awareness about how infectious diseases spread through social connections and how some people could accelerate this spread is useful.

"If you happened to be a Hub with so many connections and social interactions or a connector or a bridge, you need to be more careful and aware so that your proactive actions could reduce the spread," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Korea religion coronavirus outbreak social transmission COronavirus COVID-19 Nizamuddin Markaz
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp