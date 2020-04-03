STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

647 COVID-19 cases reported across 14 States linked to Tablighi Jamaat: Health Ministry

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka.

Published: 03rd April 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi fire service staff sanitise area near the Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi

Delhi fire service staff sanitise area near the Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi.(Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the full extent of the coronavirus load tied to the ill-advised congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi slowly unravelling, the Union health ministry on Friday said about 30 per cent of all positive cases in the country were linked to the event.

As many as 647 of the 2,322 positive cases in the country have been sourced to the Nizamuddin Markaz, the ministry said. The 647 positive cases detected in the last two days had a really wide footprint, as they were reported from 14 states and Union Territories — Andaman and Nicobar, Delhi, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Health ministry officer Lav Agarwal said. The numbers could go up further.

People need to understand that coronavirus is an infectious disease. All efforts towards containment of the spread of the disease may go to waste because of even one failure, Agarwal warned.In all, 336 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. With 12 fatalities reported within that time span, the overall toll has gone up to 56.

As for the 960 foreigners who came on tourist visa and participated in Tablighi activities, the Union home ministry ruled out immediate deportation. “At this stage there is no question of deportation...As and when deportation will take place, it will be as per standard health protocol,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the ministry.

Meanwhile, more reports of Tablighis in quarantine refusing to follow social distancing and creating nuisance came in from hospitals in Delhi. Doctors treating them sought enhanced security outside and within the hospitals. To deal with the allegedly unruly Tablighis in a Ghaziabad hospital, the UP government threatened to invoke the National Security Act against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin covid 19 cases
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp