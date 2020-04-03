US embassy employee tests COVID-19 positive in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: One employee of the US embassy in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, the official spokesperson said on Friday.

The US Embassy Spokesperson in New Delhi said they are working with the health authorities here to ensure the employee receives proper treatment.

"We are aware of reports of a COVID-19 case related to an Embassy New Delhi employee. We are working with Indian health authorities to ensure the employee receives proper treatment. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information," the Embassy said.

In a statement, the Embassy said the US Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of the US citizens overseas and locally-employed staff.

"In coordination with Indian authorities, Embassy, New Delhi continues to implement all appropriate measures to help control the spread of COVID-19."

Delhi has reported close to 300 Coronavirus cases so far.