13 Jamaat attendees in Haryana, three in Punjab test positive for COVID-19

CHANDIGARH: Thirteen people tested positive for COVID-19 from Palwal in Haryana with three more cases recorded from Punjab's Mansa district with all of them have attended a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Punjab's Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Karan Bir Singh Sidhu said, "They were reported in Mansa district where they returned from Delhi on March 19. Six people tested negative. One more positive case was reported from Faridkot, the first in the district. The positive case has no travel history but he is in forex business and that is how he might have come in contact with a client from abroad."

Meanwhile, thirteen more positive cases have been reported from Palwal in Haryana and all of them are people from Tablighi Jamaat who had come on March 13. Earlier three people all Bangladeshis who attended the Jamaat event were found positive.

Also, some 52 more people who attended the religious congregation have been isolated at National Cancer Institute (NCI) at Badsha village in Jhajjar district of Haryana have tested positive now those positive is at 106.

"Some 120 such people were brought to the NCI from Delhi in three batches on Tuesday and Wednesday. 54 of them tested positive on Thursday," said the nodal officer for coronavirus at the NCI.