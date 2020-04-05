STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Will face murder charge if anyone dies of COVID-19': Uttarakhand Police warns Tablighi Jamaat

Director-general of police Uttarakhand Anil Raturi requested Tablighi Jamaat followers to come forward by Monday if they had any travel history to Delhi or attended any congregation.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

A study, Hindu and Islamic Translational Religious Movements by Shail Mayaram says that the Tablighi was formed as a counter to the Shuddhi movement of the Arya Samaj, whose aim was to bring back people who had converted to Islam and Christianity.

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As the number of coronavirus cases increase in the state, Uttarakhand police chief on Sunday evening warned Tablighi Jamaat followers that if anyone dies due to COVID-19, a case of murder will be registered against them.

Director-general of police Uttarakhand Anil Raturi requested Tablighi Jamaat followers to come forward by Monday if they had any travel history to Delhi or attended any congregation during the period of coronavirus outbreak.

'I request all Tablighi Jamaat or any other Jamaat followers with travel history of attending the congregation in Nizamuddin or elsewhere to come forward till April 6 2019, and we will provide every medical help. If need be you will be helped with quarantine facilities and furthermore,' said Anil Raturi.

Raturi further added that if anyone hides facts of travel history or being exposed to that leads to death of anyone, a case of murder, attempt to murder and other sections will be registered for further action.

Cases in Uttarakhand have spiked from seven to 26 out of which 19 were identified as Tablighi Jamaat followers who attended the religious congregation in Delhi.

