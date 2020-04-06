STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi calls Australian counterpart; discusses need to share experience to deal with coronavirus

Modi and Morrison also discussed the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 06th April 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with his Australian counterpart Scott John Morrison (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and the two leaders agreed on the importance of sharing experience on ways to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Modi and Morrison also discussed the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts," an official statement said here.

Modi conveyed that his government stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizen stranded in India due to the ongoing lockdown.

Morrison on his part assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of the Australian society.

The two leaders agreed to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, even as they focus on solving the present health crisis, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Scott Morrison PM Modi
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp