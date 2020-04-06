STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scared of catching coronavirus infection, Punjab man refuses to cremate mother: Official

The son of deceased was assured that he would be given protective gear for cremation but he refused to perform the last rites.

Published: 06th April 2020 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Family members of a 69-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 in a private hospital here, refused to accept her body and cremate it, forcing the district administration to perform her last rites, said officials on Monday.

Her son refused to perform the last rights despite authorities seeking to give him the requisite protective gears and assuring him that it would shield him against the infection, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Iqbal Singh Sandhu.

Admitted to a private hospital here on March 31, the Shimlapuri village resident died on Sunday.

"It was a big shock for everybody when relatives including, son of the deceased, did not come to claim her body. The body was later claimed by the district administration," said Sandhu.

He said the administrative authorities approached family members twice but they refused to claim the body.

The son of deceased was also assured that he would be given protective gear for cremation but he refused to perform the last rites, he added.

The last rites were performed late mid night by district administration officials while Kaur's son and other family members watched the cremation from a distance of over 100 metres.

The incident comes close on the heels of Amritsar's Verka village residents refusing to allow the cremation of former 'Hazuri Raagi' Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who died of COVID-19, in his native village cremation ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab  Punjab coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp