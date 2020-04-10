Patna based NDRF teams deployed in seven districts of Bihar to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: On the request of Bihar State Disaster Management Department, 15 sub-teams rescuers, from Bihta (Patna) based 9 Battalion NDRF have been deployed at Siwan, Munger, Patna, Gaya, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada districts of the state to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

According to Commandant Vijay Sinha, 9 Battalion NDRF, each of these 15 sub-teams consists of 6 rescuers.

'Rescuers of 9 Battalion NDRF are equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including biological suit, N-95 face mask, gloves, eye protection, shoes cover as well as Medical First Responder kits to assist district authority and state medical teams,' he said.



In Siwan, Munger, Gaya and Nalanda districts, NDRF-rescuers have trained the Quick Medical Response Teams (QMRT) on the management of COVID-19.

On the direction of SN Pradhan, Director General NDRF, awareness-cum-training program on COVID-19 has been imparted by 9 Battalion NDRF at Patna, Gaya and Ranchi airports.

The training was also given to community people, students and other stakeholders in various districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

'During the training session, participants have imparted training on safety precautions of COVID-19, its sign and symptoms, proper use of PPE and donning and doffing procedure', he said.



At present, NDRF rescuers are also engaged in area sanitization work using Sodium Hypochlorite chemical solution in Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada and Patna with the consent of district authority.

As a goodwill gesture,9 -Battalion of NDRF has also distributed food to the needy people especially kids, old age and ladies at Bihta and nearby area in Patna district. NDRF rescuers also distributed face mask and sanitizer to helping hand of our society in from Koilwar to Patna city.

Regarding personal safety of NDRF rescuers, Commandant Vijay Sinha said that our rescuers are strictly following all safety protocols. NDRF rescuers are undergoing special cleaning and disinfectant exercise in routine.