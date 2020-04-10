STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna based NDRF teams deployed in seven districts of Bihar to mitigate COVID-19 spread

The training was also given to community people, students and other stakeholders in various districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

At present, NDRF rescuers are also engaged in area sanitization work using Sodium Hypochlorite chemical solution

At present, NDRF rescuers are also engaged in area sanitization work using Sodium Hypochlorite chemical solution.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: On the request of Bihar State Disaster Management Department, 15 sub-teams rescuers, from Bihta (Patna) based 9 Battalion NDRF have been deployed at Siwan, Munger, Patna, Gaya, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada districts of the state to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

According to Commandant Vijay Sinha, 9 Battalion NDRF, each of these 15 sub-teams consists of 6 rescuers. 

'Rescuers of 9 Battalion NDRF are equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including biological suit, N-95 face mask, gloves, eye protection, shoes cover as well as Medical First Responder kits to assist district authority and state medical teams,' he said.

CLICK HERE FOR CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

In Siwan, Munger, Gaya and Nalanda districts, NDRF-rescuers have trained the Quick Medical Response Teams (QMRT) on the management of COVID-19.

On the direction of SN Pradhan, Director General NDRF, awareness-cum-training program on COVID-19 has been imparted by 9 Battalion NDRF at Patna, Gaya and Ranchi airports.

The training was also given to community people, students and other stakeholders in various districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

'During the training session, participants have imparted training on safety precautions of COVID-19, its sign and symptoms, proper use of PPE and donning and doffing procedure', he said.
 
At present, NDRF rescuers are also engaged in area sanitization work using Sodium Hypochlorite chemical solution in Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada and Patna with the consent of district authority. 

As a goodwill gesture,9 -Battalion of NDRF has also distributed food to the needy people especially kids, old age and ladies at Bihta and nearby area in Patna district. NDRF rescuers also distributed face mask and sanitizer to helping hand of our society in from Koilwar to Patna city.

Regarding personal safety of NDRF rescuers, Commandant Vijay Sinha said that our rescuers are strictly following all safety protocols. NDRF rescuers are undergoing special cleaning and disinfectant exercise in routine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp