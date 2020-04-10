Uttarakhand govt to give Rs 10 lakh to kin of COVID-19 warriors dying in the line of duty

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of government officials, government employees and all COVID-19 warriors who lose their lives while carrying out their duties during the epidemic.

"The compensation will also be given to the next of kin of media persons in Uttarakhand, if they get infected while carrying out their duties during this period," said Amit Negi, state finance secretary.

The announcement comes after cases of COVID-19 rose from 7 to 35 within one week.

Of the 35, 29 are directly related to Tablighi Jamaat followers.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday requested the Centre to extend the lockdown.

The state cabinet in a meeting also took a decision to slash 30% of the salaries of ministers and MLAs of the state including the chief minister.

Earlier, on April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that a case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward.

180 of them have come forward till date and requested medical help.

Till date, five COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged after their samples for the deadly infection came out negative.