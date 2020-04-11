STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
54 new patients of COVID-19 in Gujarat; state count rises to 432

As many as 31 new cases were reported from Ahmedabad, 18 from Vadodara, three from Anand, and one each from Surat and Bhavnagar districts, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:13 AM

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test during the nationwide lockdown at Mazgaon Area in Mumbai

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 432 after 54 new cases were reported on Saturday, a state health department official said.

Of the 432 patients, 379 are active cases.

The condition of 376 is stable, while three others are critical, she said.

As one more patient was discharged on Saturday, so far 34 persons have returned home after recovery in the state, Ravi said.

The state has so far reported 19 deaths due to the deadly infection.

In the last 24 hours, 1,593 samples were tested, she said, out of which 1,187 tested negative, while 124 others tested positive.

The reports of 282 are pending.

