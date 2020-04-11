Bhilwara inches towards being coronavirus-free, nine more patients return home

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: While the Bhilwara model, to tackle coronavirus is all set to be implemented across the country, good news spread in the city.



Nine more people recovered from coronavirus and were discharged on Saturday. They were declared 'virus-free' after three consecutive negative tests came. On the 9th day of maha-curfew in Bhilwara, District Collector Rajendra Bhatt and MGH Hospital Officer, Dr.Arun Goud gave them roses and bid them a warm goodbye.

'We are discharging nine more COVID-19 free patients today. Their 14-day samples have also come negative. Now they will stay in isolation in their homes', said Superintendent of MGH hospital, Bhilwara.

The discharged patients were not only overjoyed but also deeply appreciative of the basic treatment and support they received. One of the patients who was discharged from the hospital said, 'We are being sent back not only with the medicines but also in a mentally healthy state. The doctors and nurses supported me physically and mentally. That is why I was successful in defeating the disease.'

Another discharged patient agreed that he got a lot of psychological support in the hospital. 'They used to have fun banter with us and never let us get depressed. I was feeling whether I would stay alive or not but they never let us feel that we were ill', he said.



Government employees will now monitor 320 people living in home isolation in the city. For this, Bhilwara SDM has put a special set of employees on duty to check on the houses of all 320 people. All these workers will have to supervise the houses for eight hours.

A fortnight ago, Bhilwara was known as the top Corona hot spot of the state but now only two out of 28 patients are left. Four of the 28 patients at the MG Hospital were sent to Jaipur, two had died while 20 patients have been discharged. There is a Patient who has been tested negative but is admitted in the general ward and one patient who is positive is in isolation.



According to the records, Bhilwara is now placed fourth in the state in terms of a number of Corona positive cases. Jaipur has the highest number of 183 patients, while Jodhpur has 42 and Jhunjhunu has 31.

The root of community infection of all the 28 cases detected was Brijesh Bangur Hospital of Bhilwara.



The infection was spread by a doctor of Bangar Hospital and those 28 who had come positive are all hospital staff or patients and their relatives. The District Magistrate of Bhilwara, Rajendra Bhatt, played a key role in sealing the whole city from all sides and took major decisions and coordinated with all important departments like Police, Health and District supply.



There was a screening of 25 lakh people with the help of six thousand teams.



Around 1215 people were home isolated and staff was deployed there to keep a check on them. Moreover, 1000 suspect cases were quarantined in 20 hotels. According to Bhatt, ruthless containment is the key to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in any city.

Excited with the national approval of the ‘Bhilwara Model’, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had a few days ago asked all District Collectors in Rajasthan to implement the same in their districts. Gehlot had also announced that the ‘Bhilwara Model’ would be sent to CMs of all other states.



While the Bhilwara model is being talked about in the entire country, its super success will be completed when the last two patients get well and hopefully, no new positive cases will come up.

