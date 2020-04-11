STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corona infection suspected as monkeys with pneumonia-like symptoms die in UP

The samples of two dead monkeys have been sent to Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) to ascertain the cause of their death.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Two monkeys feed their young one at Kallar near Ponmudi in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the instances of coronavirus infection in animals are coming out, death of 10 monkeys in the last four days in a village in Shamli district has sent the district administration into a tizzy.

As per the sources, the monkeys had developed pneumonia-like symptoms. The samples of two dead monkeys have been sent to Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) to ascertain the cause of their death.

Meanwhile, the district administration started screening the villagers. According to official sources, while over 300 people of Pawasa village were screened and sanitized, a 45-year-old man was quarantined and his sample collected for test after he developed COVID-19-like symptoms.

Sambhal Chief Medical Officer Dr Amita Singh confirmed that five teams of the Health officials had screened 330 people in the village.

Sambhal Divisional Forest Officer Devendra Kumar Chaturvedi said that an autopsy report of a monkey reflected pneumonia as the cause of death. According to Chaturvedi, all 10 carcasses were found on the road near a pond in the village. Two of the carcasses were spotted on Friday.

The district administration on Friday sent another carcass to IVRI for autopsy. Sambhal District Magistrate Avinash Krishna Singh said the administration had decided to screen people living close to the pond as a precaution against the COVID-19. He said so far officials had not found any evidence linking deaths to
coronavirus.

IVRI director RK Singh said the autopsy reports were being prepared, but refused to reveal details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus monkeys COVID-19 coronavirus in animals UP coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp