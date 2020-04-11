STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCC cadets involved in coronavirus fight to get insurance cover soon

Published: 11th April 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

A marching contingent of NCC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cadets of the National Cadet Corps involved in helping civil authorities fight the coronavirus pandemic are expected to get insurance cover soon. The NCC had offered their services in the fight on April 2 under the ‘Exercise NCC Yogdan’.

A plan is being discussed with the Life Insurance Cooperation (LIC). "A detailed proposal is awaited and the likely cover provided will be Rs 5 lakhs per cadet," informed a source.

Once the deployment of the NCC and its cadets began, the requests from the states and union territories for their services has increased. The presence of the organisation across the country has helped. 

"Till Saturday morning, about 2300 cadets have been deployed. Around 500 more are in line to be deployed," sources informed. The total volunteers listed till now are more than 50000 cadets all across the country. But before their deployment, they are being trained and provided with necessary kits. 

The Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Personnel and the NCC are coordinating the training, kitting and deployment of the cadets.

Traffic management, distribution of food and essential items, queue management and social distancing, supply chain management, manning Control Centers, manning CCTV Control Rooms and the preparation and packaging of food items are some of the tasks the cadets are involved in, sources said.

"The training is being done through iGOT and a proper kitting is being done to safeguard them," the source informed. 

iGOT is a platform created by the DoPT, Ministry of Personnel to train manpower. 

Among the states, Tamil Nadu has deployed the maximum number of cadets and among the Union Territories, it is Puducherry. 

"Tamil Nadu has deployed 306 cadets till now, Gujarat 295, Delhi 290, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh 244, Bihar 222, Himachal Pradesh 211, Meghalaya 80, Puducherry 57,” sources informed. 

With around 14 lakh cadets, the NCC is the biggest youth organisation which has boys and girls from schools, colleges, universities and institutions.

The National Cadet Corps has 825 units coming under the 99 groups spread across the country. They are further organised into 17 Directorates with each headed by a Major General and equivalent officer sitting in State capitals. 

Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra heads this organisation and is the current Director General NCC who sits in Headquarter in New Delhi. NCC Comes under the Ministry of Defence.

They are divided into the three wings of Army, Navy and Air Force. These cadets are trained by instructors from the three services. 
 

