Private hospital shut in Lucknow, KGMU staff quarantined after man tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A private hospital was shut and 65 staff members of the government-run KGMU in Uttar Pardesh's Lucknow were quarantined after a patient who came in their contact tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

According to officials, a 65-year-old who had diabetes visited the private hospital for the treatment of fever and cough over a week ago.

On Saturday, he was brought to the Lucknow's King George's Medical University after he complained of breathlessness.

Later, he tested positive for coronavirus.