Jharkhand: 'Depressed' man kills self after declaring himself corona positive on social media

RANCHI: Declaring himself corona positive on social media, Suresh Pandit, a 28-year-old private English teacher committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Baidapahri village under Birni Police Station of Giridih early on Monday morning.

Police, however, called it a clear case of depression as the person, who was suffering from cough and breathing problems, committed suicide thinking that he was infected with the virus.

The family members cremated Pandit's body on Monday itself. The police were, however, alerted after the suicide note he shared in the social media went viral. On the note, Pandit said he was infected with the coronavirus.

In the three-page suicide note, he also admitted that he had quarantined himself at home and was not allowing anybody to come near him. He further wrote that when he got to know about the disease, it was too late and hence was left with no other option but to commit suicide.

Pandit further wrote that he had gone to a wedding ceremony a few days ago, and might have got infected from someone there.

He had even visited Birni Community Health Centre on April 18 for a check-up. However, no symptom of coronavirus was detected in his body following which he was sent back.

“It appears to be the clear case of depression under which he committed suicide suspecting him to be infected with coronavirus,” said Giridih SP Surendra Kumar Jha.