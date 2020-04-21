STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: 'Depressed' man kills self after declaring himself corona positive on social media

Police called it a clear case of depression as the person, who was suffering from cough and breathing problems, committed suicide thinking that he was infected with the virus.

Published: 21st April 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Declaring himself corona positive on social media, Suresh Pandit, a 28-year-old private English teacher committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Baidapahri village under Birni Police Station of Giridih early on Monday morning.

Police, however, called it a clear case of depression as the person, who was suffering from cough and breathing problems, committed suicide thinking that he was infected with the virus.

The family members cremated Pandit's body on Monday itself. The police were, however, alerted after the suicide note he shared in the social media went viral. On the note, Pandit said he was infected with the coronavirus.

In the three-page suicide note, he also admitted that he had quarantined himself at home and was not allowing anybody to come near him. He further wrote that when he got to know about the disease, it was too late and hence was left with no other option but to commit suicide.

Pandit further wrote that he had gone to a wedding ceremony a few days ago, and might have got infected from someone there.

He had even visited Birni Community Health Centre on April 18 for a check-up. However, no symptom of coronavirus was detected in his body following which he was sent back.

“It appears to be the clear case of depression under which he committed suicide suspecting him to be infected with coronavirus,” said Giridih SP Surendra Kumar Jha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona depression COVID-19 Jharkhand coronavirus
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp