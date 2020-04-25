STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA court rejects bail plea of rights activist Anand Teltumbde

The court has sent the Bhima-Koregaon incident accused to judicial custody till May 8.

Published: 25th April 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Anand_Teltumbde

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Saturday rejected the interim bail plea of activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima-Koregaon case.

"The accused was produced at 12.35 pm before the court. He has no complaints of ill-treatment at the hands of the police. There is material on record for remanding the accused to judicial custody. Hence, be remanded to judicial custody till May 8," states the order.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. The police have filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter.

