Haryana mulls sealing all borders with Delhi to contain spread of COVID-19

"Till now, 18 cases have come to our notice where Delhi government employees who visited their homes in Haryana have been the source of infection," said Home Minister Anil Vij.

Published: 28th April 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

trucks

Image for representational purpose only. (File| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government is considering sealing all its borders with Delhi including those in Gurugram and Faridabad in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, said Home Minister Anil Vij who is also the Health Minister. Haryana has already sealed its borders with Delhi at Sonepat and Jhajjar, with even those with valid passes not allowed to enter the state.

"Till now, 18 cases have come to our notice where Delhi government employees who visited their homes in Haryana have been the source of infection," said Vij.

He said, "The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal should make arrangements for the stay of these employees in Delhi only. I have told the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that if we have to save the state, we have to seal the borders with Delhi from where several cases are coming."

It is learnt that Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has talked to her Delhi counterpart on the issue.

Sources said that two employees of Babu Jagjiwan Ram Hospital at Jahangirpuri in Delhi hailing from Sonipat tested positive and they further infected three more from their family. An employee of a health institute in Delhi who lived in Faridabad tested positive as he used to travel to Delhi daily.

In another case, three family members of a Delhi cop who tested positive for the coronavirus also tested positive. A pharmacist who travelled from Bahadurgarh daily to a hospital in Delhi where he was employed tested positive in Jhajjar.

Earlier on April 24, a Delhi Police constable who lived in Khoobru village of Sonipat visited his native village and infected four members of his family who tested positive on April 26. On April 18, another Delhi Police constable hailing from Rasoi village who was posted outside the Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive. A couple who came in contact with him also tested positive on April 20.

