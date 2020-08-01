Sonia Gandhi to Nitish Kumar: Condolences pour in from across party lines on Amar Singh's demise 

By Online Desk

After Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, condolences poured in from all corners to mourn his demise.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, condoled the Rajya Sabha MP's death.

While Sonia Gandhi sent her condolences to Singh's family, Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders took to Twitter to express grief.

"I am saddened to hear about the sad demise of Amar Singh ji. My condolences to his family and loved ones," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said he was anguished to hear about the passing away of Singh.

"He will always be remembered as a valued colleague and wonderful human being. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet wrote that Singh was a 'man of many parts and an able parliamentarian'.

"Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," Kovind wrote.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed his grief and said that Singh was a renowned politician and social worker and that his demise was an irreparable loss to politics and society.

He prayed for peace for the departed leader and for strength and courage for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi also extended their condolences.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader & Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Patnaik tweeted.

BJP leader and Union Petroleum, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described Singh as a seasoned politician.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of seasoned politician and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh ji. My deepest condolences to his family and friends in their hour of grief. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti!," Pradhan tweeted.

Singh, 64, was reportedly undergoing treatment in Singapore for kidney related ailments and was in ICU, with his family by his side when he took his last breath.

(With PTI inputs)