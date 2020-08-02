STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 40 Assam cops donate plasma to help fight COVID-19 crisis

The Assam Police, in collaboration with the state’s Health Department, had organised a plasma donation camp in Guwahati where 67 cops had turned up.

Published: 02nd August 2020 03:15 PM

Assam cops donating plasma. (Photo| EPS)

Assam cops donating plasma. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Responding to Assam government’s call, 43 police personnel who have already recovered from COVID-19, came forward and donated their plasma.

The Assam Police, in collaboration with the state’s Health Department, had organised a plasma donation camp in Guwahati where 67 cops had turned up. After the necessary screening, 43 of them were found to be eligible. Later, all of them donated their plasma.

Recognising their service to humankind, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and others felicitated them. Sarma spoke very highly of the Assam Police for leading the fight against COVID-19 from the front.

“Assam Police came forward to donate plasma for a noble cause to save lives. Their sacrifice and contribution will be written with golden ink,” the Minister said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

He said the Assam Police had also set an example by delivering medicines to the needy during lockdown and looking after the well-being of senior citizens who live alone.

Mahanta said it was a moment of pride for the police organization. “The example set by the cops will not only boost the morale of those from the organization who are still under treatment, but it will also give a ray of hope to the people of the state,” he said.

Last month, Sarma had said that plasma therapy was found to be the most effective for Covid-19 patients. While making an appeal to the recovered people to donate their plasma, he had said that such people would get preferential treatment in job interviews and government facilities in the future.

“The observations in the United States and India are that plasma therapy has no negative impact and 90 per cent patients recover if plasma could be given in a moderate state of a person’s illness. Only those people, who were in intensive treatment for Covid-19, can donate it. The society will acknowledge the contributions of such people considering that one plasma can save two lives,” he had said.

