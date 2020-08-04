STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government begins migrants’ skill mapping in 30 districts of UP and Bihar

To map labourers’ availability in 30 UP and Bihar dists, requirements of workers in MSMEs

Published: 04th August 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has started an exercise to map skills of migrant workers in 30 districts of UP and Bihar and provide them employment in areas near their hometowns, also helping the industry, especially the MSME sector, in the availability of workers. 

To begin with, it has been decided to map the availability of ‘shramiks’ (labourers) in select 30 districts of UP/Bihar and the requirements of workers in the MSMEs and other industries of Mumbai/Pune region on a pilot project basis. It will later be extended across the country.

Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous body of Department of Science and Technology, has taken up a project for developing a dynamic app/portal for mapping the skills of migrant shramiks vis-a-vis industry requirements under Shramik Shakti Manch (SAKSHAM). It is working with Sapio analytics for development of a platform.

A survey is also being initiated to enable the government to understand the extent of migration and help it plan policies for ‘shramiks’. The app will map availability of ‘shramiks’ and highlight the name, age, sex, contact details, Aadhaar card numbers or unique mobile numbers, skill sets and level of skills.

On the industry part, the data will involve requirement of shramiks, the remuneration offered and residential, other facilities provided and duration for which ‘sharamiks’ are needed in MSMEs and other industries in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

The initiative is aimed at providing ‘shramiks’ as well as industries a platform where the available skills can be highlighted and utilised by the local industries on a need-based rational approach. This technological intervention is also expected to help in reducing the miseries of the ‘shramiks’ to compulsorily travel long distances. “Our effort is to make available gainful employment for these shramiks and at the same time, ensure MSMEs and other industries know the region/district wise availability of skilled/semi-skilled workers,” said a TIFAC official. 

Dynamic app to map availability of labourers

The Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) has taken up a project for developing a dynamic app/portal for mapping the skills of migrant shramiks vis-a-vis industry requirements under Shramik Shakti Manch (SAKSHAM). The app will map availability of ‘shramiks’ and highlight the name, age, sex, contact details, Aadhaar card numbers or unique mobile numbers, skill sets and level of skills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government Centre MSME Migrants Migrant labourers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp