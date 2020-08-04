Government begins migrants’ skill mapping in 30 districts of UP and Bihar

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has started an exercise to map skills of migrant workers in 30 districts of UP and Bihar and provide them employment in areas near their hometowns, also helping the industry, especially the MSME sector, in the availability of workers.

To begin with, it has been decided to map the availability of ‘shramiks’ (labourers) in select 30 districts of UP/Bihar and the requirements of workers in the MSMEs and other industries of Mumbai/Pune region on a pilot project basis. It will later be extended across the country.

Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous body of Department of Science and Technology, has taken up a project for developing a dynamic app/portal for mapping the skills of migrant shramiks vis-a-vis industry requirements under Shramik Shakti Manch (SAKSHAM). It is working with Sapio analytics for development of a platform.

A survey is also being initiated to enable the government to understand the extent of migration and help it plan policies for ‘shramiks’. The app will map availability of ‘shramiks’ and highlight the name, age, sex, contact details, Aadhaar card numbers or unique mobile numbers, skill sets and level of skills.

On the industry part, the data will involve requirement of shramiks, the remuneration offered and residential, other facilities provided and duration for which ‘sharamiks’ are needed in MSMEs and other industries in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

The initiative is aimed at providing ‘shramiks’ as well as industries a platform where the available skills can be highlighted and utilised by the local industries on a need-based rational approach. This technological intervention is also expected to help in reducing the miseries of the ‘shramiks’ to compulsorily travel long distances. “Our effort is to make available gainful employment for these shramiks and at the same time, ensure MSMEs and other industries know the region/district wise availability of skilled/semi-skilled workers,” said a TIFAC official.

Dynamic app to map availability of labourers

