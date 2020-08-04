STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant death row: Bihar's CBI probe move politically motivated, says Maharashtra Minister

Parab, whose party heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, alleged the opposition BJP was questioning the ability of the Mumbai Police by pushing for a probe

Published: 04th August 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said the Bihar government's move to recommend a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case was politically motivated.

"Nitish Kumar is the head of the Bihar administration. He should speak about what is happening in Bihar. This case has acquired political colour and everyone is trying to derive a mileage out of it," Parab told reporters when asked about the Bihar government recommending a CBI investigation.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case filed by Mr K K Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput".

Parab, whose party heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, alleged the opposition BJP was questioning the ability of the Mumbai Police by pushing for a probe by the Central agency.

READ| Bihar govt can't recommend CBI probe, says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

"How many suicide cases you handed over to the CBI in the last five years? Why is the CBI probe being demanded only in this case? There is politics involved. The state government stands with the Mumbai Police," he said.

Parab said no culprit, if any, in the case will be spared. Responding to a query, Parab said state tourism minister and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray is nowhere linked to the case.

"Allegations are being made in this connection to malign the image of the chief minister," he said.

Parab alleged that political opponents of the Sena have engaged into this conspiracy (against the Thackerays).

"If anybody has any evidence that Aaditya Thackeray is related to this case, they can present the same and then we will speak," he added.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Anil Parab
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp