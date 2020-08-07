STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be the voice of Bihar in times of floods, COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi to state Congress ahead of polls

He told party leaders that good planning ahead of the assembly polls would increase their chances of forming a government in the state.

PATNA: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi motivated his Bihar party unit workers to gear up ahead of the October elections and asked them to highlight the voices of people affected by floods and the ongoing coronavirus crisis, in a virtual interaction on Thursday.

"The country is passing through an alarming phase of crisis due to imprudent politics of PM Narendra Modi. In such a situation, we have to stand with the people and for their rights. Educate them about the failures of governments both in centre and the state.  Develop an innate trustworthy bond in times of crisis,” he said.

During the virtual interaction, the matter of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe also came up, in which Bihar in-charge of Congress Shakti Singh Gohil said that the party had always been demanding CBI investigation in the case.

Gandhi further told party cadre leaders to make the people aware of how BJP was politicising Rajput's demise ahead of the assembly elections.

Attacking PM Modi on the LAC standoff crisis, Gandhi accused him of lying on the incursion by the Chinese army and said: “Why is the PM lying must be told to the people in the larger interest of nation”.

Tariq Anwar, a senior Congress leader said that Gandhi  asked the party men to be fully geared up  for the upcoming polls.

He said that a long list of failures of the central and state governments on all fronts is ought to be taken to the court of people.
 

