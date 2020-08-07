Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files case against Godda MP

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Twitter war between CM Hemant Soren and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey over reopening of rape and kidnapping case against the former has reached the court.

The CM has lodged a complaint case against the MP at Ranchi Civil Court.

CM Soren, reacting to Dubey’s demand for reopening the rape and kidnapping case allegedly lodged by a Mumbai-based girl against him way back in 2013, had warned the MP saying that he will be getting a legal-reply within 48 hours.

Besides Dubey ‘Twitter Communications India Private Limited’ and ‘Facebook India Online Services Private Limited’ have also been made respondents in the case.

Dubey, who denied having received any notice in this regard, termed it a conspiracy by CM Soren to get a ‘gag’ order (ex-party order) without letting him get any information about the case.

“Ideally, a legal notice must have been issued against me if he really wanted to put in the docks. Instead, they filed a civil suit against me on August 4 and the first hearing was done on August 5 in my absence while the next hearing is to be done on August 22,” said Dubey. This is nothing but a conspiracy to get a gag order by the court, he added.

“Now, I will file a defamation suit against CM Soren also making a party to the girl who had lodged rape and kidnapping case against him while being on the post of Chief Minister of this State,” said Dubey. If his intentions were clear, notice must have been issued against me even before making the first hearing

in the case, he added.

JMM leaders, however, were reluctant to comment on the issue. “I am not aware of any such development and if there is any, you will definitely be informed about it,” said JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey.

Notably, Dubey posted a letter on his twitter handle addressing Maharashtra Home Minister on July 29, cited the ruling of Supreme Court, said that cases related to serious and heinous offences cannot be quashed or compounded merely because the victim or the family of the victim have settled the dispute and

decision to continue with the trial in such cases through the victim or victim’s family, the offender has settled the dispute.

According to Dubey, when the matter came to his notice in the first week of July, he immediately held a press conference in Dumka and demanded re-investigation into the matter. Within 2-3 days of the press conference, the State Government lodged some false cases related to property and his

educational qualification which will never stand in the court, he said.

It did not stop here and Dubey again tweeted that the allegation was made in 2013 when he was Chief Minister of Jharkhand and demanded re-investigation into the matter citing the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Dubey further added that Jharkhand CM in connivance with DGP MV Rao and the local mafia wants to kill the girl who had lodged a case against him and requested Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Home Minister, and Mumbai Police to provide adequate protection to her as her life is in danger.