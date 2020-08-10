STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIRs filed against Assam BJP MLA for calling Muslim scholar 'intellectual jihadi'

Condemning the statement, opposition Congress demanded actions against the Hojai MLA as per the provisions of law.

Published: 10th August 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Assam BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev

Assam BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev (Photo | Twitter)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: FIRs have been filed against Assam BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev for his controversial remark that the revered Assamese litterateur Syed Abdul Malik was an “intellectual jihadi”.

Condemning the statement, opposition Congress demanded actions against the Hojai MLA as per the provisions of law.

“Syed Abdul Malik is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards. He contributed immensely to Assamese literature and the greater Assamese society. By describing him as an intellectual jihadi, the BJP MLA demonstrated his nasty mentality in public,” Congress MLA and leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, said.

The party’s minority wing filed an FIR against Dev for allegedly fanning communal passions and trying to incite violence. Separate FIRs were also filed by organisations such as All Assam Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad (AAGMDJAP), All Assam Goria Yuva-Chatra Parishad and others.

The AAGMDJAP said the MLA should be arrested for “maligning and hurting” the image of Malik who was Assam’s one of the pioneering authors. He passed away in 2000.

The state’s highest literary body Assam Sahitya Sabha, of which Malik was a former president, and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also slammed Dev for the statement. The AASU, which on Sunday had burnt his effigies in protest, said the MLA was mentally sick and should be sent to a hospital. It demanded that the state’s BJP-led coalition government take action against him immediately.

On Saturday, Dev said Malik had once stepped up an ‘intellectual jihad’ with an aim to convert Assam into Bangladesh. As the statement triggered an outrage, he apologised but the various organisations are not amused. They want action against him.

Earlier, he had ruffled many a feather by making alleged controversial comments over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiladitya Dev BJP Syed Abdul Malik
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp