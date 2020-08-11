STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl studying in US dies in UP road accident, family alleges eve-teasing by bikers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident. He has given a 24-hour deadline to Bulandshahr police authorities to nab the culprits and bring them to book.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

20-year-old Sudeeksha Bhati

20-year-old Sudeeksha Bhati (Photo| Twitter/ @ashokepandit)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Another incident reflecting the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh surfaced on Tuesday when a 20-year-old woman from Greater Noida's Dadri fell prey to the advances of eve-teasers and lost her life after her two-wheeler met with an accident in Bulandshahr district.

The victim was pursuing higher studies in the United States on a scholarship. Her family members have alleged that the accident took place because two bike-borne men were harassing her. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident. He has given a 24-hour deadline to Bulandshahr police authorities to nab the culprits and bring them to book.

Sudeeksha Bhati, 20, was a brilliant and meritorious student student who had topped in her intermediate exams and was studying at Babson College in the US. She had come home for holidays and had to return to the US on August 20.

According to Sudeeksha’s father Jitendra Bhati, she was going to a relative's place in Aurangabad with her uncle when her two-wheeler collided with the bike of hooligans who stopped it in front of her scooty on the Aurangabad–Bulandshahr road. “She fell down and died on the spot,” said the father.

He said that Sudeeksha was riding pillion when two bike-borne boys started harassing her and began performing stunts, which allegedly led to the accident.

SP City Bulandshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava, said, “Sudhiksha was going to a relative's place with her cousin on a bike when she met with an accident and died on the spot. The bike she was riding pillion, collided with a Bullet motorcycle. A case has been registered in this regard and a hunt is on for the owner of the motorcycle that collided with the bike.”

Police in Bulandshahr said the probe into the accident and the death of the girl was on. They claimed that none of the two-wheeler riders were wearing helmets. Police sources also claimed that the scooty of Sudeeksha was being driven by her minor brother and not her uncle.

As per local sources, Sudeeksha belonged to a lower middle class family. Her initial schooling had been done in the primary school of her village where her father Jitendra Bhati is a tea seller.

After clearing her class 12 under the CBSE securing 98 percent marks in 2018, Sudeeksha won a Rs 4 crore scholarship to pursue further studies at Babson College. She had been pursuing an undergraduate course in entrepreneurship at this college.

As news of the incident spread, opposition parties launched a broadside on the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order condition in the state. While Congress leaders said it showed the failure of the state law and order machinery as hooligans were roaming with impunity, the Samajwadi Party also raised questions over the law and order situation in the state claiming that criminals in UP had no fear of the police.

Speaking to the media, party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said, "The UP government has failed and is only busy in doing politics of religion and caste. The government was making tall claims about law and order in the state but all those claims have fallen face-first today. There is no fear of police in the criminals today, all because of the failed governance by the state government."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state over the issue and demanded strict action against the culprits. "The promising student Sudeeksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to eve-teasers, which is extremely sad and condemnable. How will daughters progress? UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately, this is a strong demand of BSP," the BSP chief tweeted.

