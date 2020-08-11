STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's single-day count of COVID-19 cases more than that of US, Brazil in past 7 days: WHO data

India, the third worst-hit nation in terms of infections, has also accounted for over 23 per cent of the cases and more than 15 per cent of the deaths reported worldwide between August 4-10.

healthcare workers

A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For the past seven days, India's single-day count of COVID-19 cases has been more than that of the US and Brazil, the two worst-hit nations in terms of infections, according to an analysis of WHO data.

India, the third worst-hit nation in terms of infections, has also accounted for over 23 per cent of the cases and more than 15 per cent of the deaths reported worldwide between August 4-10, the data shows.

India recorded 4,11,379 COVID-19 cases and 6,251 deaths due to the disease in a span of seven days till August 10, while the US which is at the number one spot in terms of both cases and deaths, registered 3,69,575 infections and 7,232 deaths during the same period.

Brazil reported 3,04,535 cases and 6,914 fatalities during this period.

Recording over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, the single day rise in infections dipped to over 52,000, taking India's COVID-19 tally to 22.68 lakh on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am.

It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in India to reach one lakh and 59 days more to cross the 10-lakh mark.

India's COVID-19 cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days.

However, recoveries have also surged rapidly to over 15.83 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to nearly 70 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped below 2 per cent and was recorded at 1.99 per cent as on date, according to the health ministry data.

As far as testing is concerned, India's tests per million for detection of COVID-19 stands at 18,300 while the US and Brazil is testing at 1,99,803 and 62,200 per million population respectively, according to the Worldometer.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection was reported in Kerala on January 30.

On August 10, India registered 62,064 new cases, while the US reported 53,893 new cases and Brazil 49,970 new cases of coronavirus infection, the WHO data stated.

India reported 64,399 new cases on August 9 in a single day, while the US and Brazil reported 61,028 and 50,230 new cases respectively.

On August 8, India saw 61,537 new cases in a day while the US and Brazil witnessed an increase of 55,318 and 53,139 new cases respectively.

India registered 62,538 new cases in a day on August 7, while the US reported 53,373 and Brazil 57,152.

On August 6, the country saw 56,282 fresh cases, while the US and Brazil reported 49,629 and 51,603 new cases respectively, according to WHO data.

India registered 52,509 new cases in a span of 24 hours on August 5,while the US and Brazil reported 49,151 and 16,641 new cases respectively.

On August 4, India registered 52,050 new cases while the US reported 47,183 instances of infection and Brazil saw 25,800 new cases of COVID-19.

